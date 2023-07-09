Woman's attempt to steal peacock's eggs ends with lesson from father peacock, video goes viral

Woman's attempt to steal peacock's eggs ends with lesson from father peacock(Image credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: It is crucial to reiterate the importance of refraining from disturbing peacocks, as exemplified by the regrettable experience of these women. In a video that captured the incident, a woman audaciously attempted to steal a peacock's eggs, completely disregarding the presence of the vigilant mother peacock. Without hesitation, she approached the nest, underestimating the protective instincts of the birds.

However, her ill-conceived plan quickly backfired. Just in the nick of time, the father peacock arrived on the scene and sprang into action to defend the eggs. With a display of fierce determination, he confronted the woman, launching an attack to safeguard his offspring.

The entire confrontation was recorded and subsequently shared on the popular Instagram account @motivation4u__official, where it has amassed an impressive count of nearly 64,000 views.

The video quickly went viral, generating widespread attention, and the internet largely rallied in support of the peacock's protective actions against the woman attempting to steal the eggs. However, as with any viral video, there were skeptics who questioned its authenticity, suggesting that it might have been staged. Here are some of the reactions from users:

One user commented, "Hopefully, she learned her lesson and won't attempt such a thing again. I fully support the peacocks defending their territory."

Another user wrote, "Never underestimate the instinctual drive of a peacock to protect its babies. This video is a clear reminder of that."

However, a third user expressed doubts, stating, "I believe this video may have been staged. The woman's behavior cannot be commended."