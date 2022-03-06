Woman’s amazing piano performance outside a railway station in Ukraine wins netizens’ hearts – WATCH viral video

While Ukraine is diving deeper into destruction at the hands of Russian forces, many residents of the country are trying to find little hope amidst the chaos. A video showing a musical performance of a woman in Ukraine has left netizens teary-eyed all over the internet.

This one pleasant video at day 11 of Russian attacks is an example of the fact that happiness can be found amidst darkness too. The video shows a woman playing the piano ahead of the Lviv railway station in Ukraine.

The woman in the video is playing What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong on her piano. The video on Twitter has already garnered more than 2.2 million views as netizens are completely swoon by the beautiful visual.

Watch viral video:

Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing "What a Wonderful World." It's hauntingly beautiful.

Many people are relating the video to a scene from Titanic movie. Others are relating it to the plot of the Oscar-winning film The Pianist.

Referring to hauntingly amazing scene, a Twitter user said, “It's funny isn't it... how you watch a week of horror, and then a little thing like this is what gets the tears flowing”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian city of Lviv has covered all its statues to protect its historical heritage against Russian attacks. Four statues around Rynok square in Lviv have been covered, including the "Statue of Neptune" considered as the protector of seas.