Woman reapplies for her own job after seeing it offered with higher salary, netizen reacts

Kimberly Nguyen, 25, working in the US decided to apply for the position that she is already filling in her office. The New Yorker decided to apply for the position after discovering that her firm had posted a job notification on LinkedIn and that the prospective new employee would be paid at least $32,000 more than she did for the same position.

The 25-year-old, who is a Vietnamese-American poet and UX writer, said that she was shocked to learn that her employers would actually pay the new hire tens of thousands of dollars more.

Taking to the Twitter account. She wrote, "My company just listed on LinkedIn a job posting for what I’m currently doing (so we’re hiring another UX writer) and now thanks to salary transparency laws, I see that they intend to pay this person $32k-$90k more than they currently pay me, so I applied."

More than 2.2 lakh people have liked and retweeted her message, which has received close to 12,000 views in total.

Kimberly wrote in another tweet: "I don’t want to hear one more peep out of them about diversity, equity, and inclusion. I don’t wanna see any more of our C-suite execs recommend books for women’s history month. There were tangible actions they could’ve taken and they chose to perform these values. No thank you."

She continued by saying that she had been arguing pay equality for months and had even told her bosses that she thought her compensation was too low.

She wrote: "I have also been arguing for months about the pay inequity. I have told my managers multiple times that I know I’m being underpaid. I have gotten the runaround, and they know they can do this right now in a tough labor market."

In response to her tweets, netizens said that she should either quit or take this issue legally.

Kimberly posted another update, stating that the LinkedIn job advertising has been removed as a result of the online criticism. Yet she claimed that her business had re-posted it as a distinct position in the very next tweet.