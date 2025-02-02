Khushboo wrote in her post, "When I moved from Delhi to Bengaluru in 2022, my flight ticket cost around INR 3.5k," she wrote. “Today, the same one-way route is costing me INR 8.5K, even if I book 2 weeks in advance."

A woman from Delhi has raised alarm on social media regarding the skyrocketing flight fares between Delhi and Bengaluru. Khushboo Verma shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that a one-way flight now costs Rs 5000 more than it did in 2022, even when booked two weeks in advance.

Khushboo wrote in her post, "When I moved from Delhi to Bengaluru in 2022, my flight ticket cost around INR 3.5k," she wrote. “Today, the same one-way route is costing me INR 8.5K, even if I book 2 weeks in advance."

“What is this inflation? And why is no one doing anything about it? How are people affording it?" she asked.

Her post quickly gained popularity, resonating with numerous users who expressed similar frustrations about the escalating costs of air travel.

A user wrote, "This is not due to corporate greed. The real issue is oil prices. Specially after Russia vs Ukraine. Most airlines are actually in loss."

Another commented, “A few hours back, I booked a Rs 9k flight from Dubai to Mumbai for next week and a Rs 7k flight from Mumbai to Jaipur."

However, not all users shared the same perspective. One user commented, “My Mamaji traveled to Bangalore for his honeymoon in 1986 for Rs 8,500 one way per person. This means that over the past nearly 40 years, airplane ticket rates have experienced no inflation! Additionally, Bangalore ticket prices fluctuate significantly based on demand and the day of the week.”

Meanwhile, in a related announcement, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu revealed a 50% reduction in airfares for passengers heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela, effective February 1. This decision follows a dramatic increase in ticket prices due to heightened demand. Fares to Prayagraj surged, with one-way tickets from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru reaching as high as Rs 50,000, and some routes experiencing price increases of nearly 600%. While airlines defended the fare hikes citing supply and demand, critics accused them of exploiting the situation, especially during such an important religious event.