Woman puts husband up on auction site, VIRAL ad reads 'sale is final, no returns or exchanges'

In a bizarre incident, an Irish woman put her husband up for 'sale' on an auction site. The wife posted on the site after her husband left her at home with their kids to go fishing. According to the advertisement listed on TradeMe - New Zealand's 'eBay' - the woman, identified as Linda McAlister, in her post said that her husband John 6 foot 1, 37 years old, a "shootin' and fishin' sort of fellow" and a beef farmer. Linda, in her hilarious post, also asserted that John would stay "loyal provided he’s fed and watered".

The ad said, "Overhydration may lead to some unsavoury consequences… videos available on request. Still needs some house training, I have neither the time nor the patience at the moment. Sale is final, no returns or exchanges."

According to a report in stuff.co.nz, Linda and John got married in 2019 and are parents to two boys - 4-year-old Colt and 6-year-old Ryder. Interestingly, John was not aware of the auction or what his wife did until his friends told him about the same. Speaking about the incident, Linda said that John did not take offence at the sale and was 'laughing at the whole thing'.

The bidding on the post had risen to €63 before it was taken down for breaching the site’s terms and conditions. TradeMe’s policy and compliance manager James Ryan said, "While we love seeing Kiwis having fun, ultimately our priority is ensuring all of our members have a great experience onsite."