Woman proposes to her boyfriend at Kedarnath, viral video angers netizens

In this widely shared footage, a young woman, adorned in a resplendent yellow saree, gracefully kneels down and extends a ring to her beloved boyfriend. The Kedarnath Temple, known for its profound religious significance, stands as a revered site visited by countless devotees each year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: A video is currently circulating on various social media platforms, captivating viewers with a heartwarming moment that unfolded outside the renowned Kedarnath temple in India. In this widely shared footage, a young woman, adorned in a resplendent yellow saree, gracefully kneels down and extends a ring to her beloved boyfriend. The Kedarnath Temple, known for its profound religious significance, stands as a revered site visited by countless devotees each year. However, it is worth noting that due to the extreme weather conditions prevalent in the region, the temple is accessible to pilgrims solely during the period from April to November. This period witnesses an extraordinary journey undertaken by lakhs of devotees, who trek a strenuous 22 kilometers from Gaurikund to reach the temple premises.

The video commences with the boyfriend engrossed in fervent prayer, unaware of the surprise that is about to unfold. Suddenly, the young woman, brimming with love and excitement, drops down to one knee and presents the ring, catching her boyfriend completely off guard. Overwhelmed by the unexpected proposal, he experiences a flood of emotions, eventually succumbing to tears. The couple embraces tightly, basking in the joy of the moment, as witnessed by the camera capturing this poignant scene. While the video undeniably showcases a beautiful and elated couple, it has also triggered an online discourse surrounding the appropriateness of using mobile devices in sacred spaces. Concerned individuals argue that smartphones should not be permitted within religious sites, highlighting the need to preserve their sanctity and reverence. 

The video is shared with a caption that reads, "One of the Reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowd"

As the video gained viral status, eliciting a multitude of reactions from netizens, various perspectives were voiced. One user emphatically stated, "Upon careful consideration, I fail to find any wrongdoing in this video. While it may be valid to restrict smartphones within temple premises, this particular instance does not warrant such concerns." Another user echoed this sentiment, adding, "Let us not misconstrue the intentions of this video. Instead, let us focus on preserving the sacredness of our temples for future generations." A third individual passionately articulated their plea, exclaiming, "I implore everyone to respect the sanctity and significance of our temples, for they are repositories of spirituality and divine connection."

