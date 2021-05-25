Woman stopped from boarding flight due to this BIZARRE reason - Details here

In a bizarre incident on an American Airlines flight, a woman alleged that she was denied boarding because she was wearing a see-through mask. The gate agent didn't allow the woman by the name of Tarus Woelk to board the flight in North Carolina's Charlotte because of the type of mask she was wearing. The flight was going to Richmond, Virginia.

As quoted by FOX46, Woelk was told by the gate agent, "You can’t wear that, you have to wear a different mask. Well, I can see your mouth."

Woelk was asked to wear a disposal mask that was being given to her. But she refused to swap her own mask for the disposable one she was denied entry to the flight.

“I was like, ‘can you just take a minute and look at this? It’s a Shema mask, it’s used by professional athletes. It has a factor of 97 instead of 95. It’s more effective than what you want me to wear’,” Woelk said.

The airline's mask policy prevents passengers from wearing a mask made of mesh or lace, or from having an exhaust valve or vent. However, according to Woelk, she believed she had followed all regulations set out by the airline.

Also read Flight makes emergency landing as passenger gropes woman after consuming white substance

A comment from the airlines is awaited.