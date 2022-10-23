Woman prepares blue idlis using flower extracts, viral video divides internet

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Idlis are fluffy clouds of heaven that go well with spicy chutney and flavorful sambhar. Yum! Idlis can make one salivate just thinking about them. Although there have been a few hits and many misses with idli innovations, one in particular has captivated our interest: Blue Idlis. One such video featuring a woman making blue-coloured idlis using butterfly pea flowers is going immensely viral on social media. The clip is shared by content creator Jyoti Kalburgi on Instagram. Take a look here

The viral video shows the blogger picking blue pea flowers from her backyard garden. She then discards the stems and leaves before cleaning and boiling the flowers. The flower's colour is infused in the boiling water. The water is strained to remove the flowers before being mixed into the idli batter. The blogger then goes on to make the idlis as usual.

The video went viral, garnering over 8 lakh views and a slew of comments from viewers. While some users were impressed and eager to try the unusual recipe, others were less so.

“This look so delicious,” wrote an Instagram user. “But why? Why? Why? God. please don't ruin my favourite food,” disagreed another. “This is so impressive,” shared a third. “Does it taste similar like white idli,” asked a fourth.