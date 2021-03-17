Woman police officer, who quit job to become an ‘adult’ star, is now a millionaire - See pics

A woman police officer in the UK ditched her job in order to become an ‘adult’ star, claiming that she was saddened by the male-dominated working environment,

The switch in career has worked very well for Charlotte Rose as she has now become a millionaire and owns a Lamborghini too. Rose is now earning as much as USD 2.3 million by sharing racy photos and videos of herself online, Daily Mail reported.

Rose quit her job as a police officer in 2014 because she found herself an ill-fit in the male-dominated working environment. “I passed my qualifications but it became apparent very quickly that it wasn’t for me and the job was very male-dominated. I knew I could spend 10 years trying to get into the dog unit and it could never even happen, so I quit after one year when I was 20 years old”, she told Jam Press.

Rose's friend then suggested her to start posing with glamorous sports cars and she then started working as a glamour and lingerie model. In 2016, she joined OnlyFans and gradually built a loyal user base with regular content posting. Rose decided that she will keep her content ‘tame’ and will not cross the boundaries she was comfortable. Rose now earn between GBP 115,000 and GBP 150,000 per month.

”Everyone assumes OnlyFans is just porn – which I have nothing against, but personally I don’t do that level of content. My page is very tame but it works because I’m niche – so many pages are hardcore but I won’t do that, I like my page to be different. I’ll roleplay and talk to the camera as if it’s a guy and cover some fantasies, but it’s mostly me talking to them. It’s personal for me and I’ve built up relationships with a handful of my fans that I talk to daily and know inside out,” Charlotte told Daily Mail.