Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Woman performing martial art with nunchaku stuns netizens, watch viral video

Video of a woman performing martial arts with a nunchaku grabs eyeballs on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Woman performing martial art with nunchaku stuns netizens, watch viral video
Woman performs martial arts with nunchaku | Photo: Twitter/@NextSkillslevel

In the era of wedding dance videos going viral, this unique video has been able to grab eyeballs. A video of a woman performing martial art with a nunchaku has left the internet amazed.  In the video, a woman is seen performing various stunts using a nunchaku. At first, she uses the nunchaku to blow off the fire of 16 candles at once. She performs the same stunt while blindfolded. 

Not only this but the woman goes on to perform stunts like sliding a playing card from in between two bottles positioned on top of each other, with their openings joining. The women's skilful display of martial arts flawlessly has stunted the internet and Twitter is all praises.  

The video was uploaded by a user with the name-- @NextSkillslevel on January 28, with the caption "This woman looks like she came out of a ninja movie." So far, this video has garnered 260.9k views and 2,510 likes. This has been retweeted 415 times. 

Read: IAS officer shares his call letter for UPSC Civil Services exam interview, netizens say 'dream for thousands'

A user wrote, "Practice makes perfect." Another user wrote, "I don't know how practical nunchucks skill is, and how people will feel if I break one out at a party." The third user commented, "Very impressive but I want to see the outtake video."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.