Woman performing martial art with nunchaku stuns netizens, watch viral video

Woman performs martial arts with nunchaku | Photo: Twitter/@NextSkillslevel

In the era of wedding dance videos going viral, this unique video has been able to grab eyeballs. A video of a woman performing martial art with a nunchaku has left the internet amazed. In the video, a woman is seen performing various stunts using a nunchaku. At first, she uses the nunchaku to blow off the fire of 16 candles at once. She performs the same stunt while blindfolded.

Not only this but the woman goes on to perform stunts like sliding a playing card from in between two bottles positioned on top of each other, with their openings joining. The women's skilful display of martial arts flawlessly has stunted the internet and Twitter is all praises.

This woman looks like she came out of a ninja movie pic.twitter.com/m163kz9oNz — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 28, 2023

The video was uploaded by a user with the name-- @NextSkillslevel on January 28, with the caption "This woman looks like she came out of a ninja movie." So far, this video has garnered 260.9k views and 2,510 likes. This has been retweeted 415 times.

A user wrote, "Practice makes perfect." Another user wrote, "I don't know how practical nunchucks skill is, and how people will feel if I break one out at a party." The third user commented, "Very impressive but I want to see the outtake video."