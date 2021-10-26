Woman performs belly dance on popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe' - WATCH viral video here

The viral song Manike Mage Hithe, sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva, does not stop creating new waves on the internet. Many people, including celebrities, have shared their dance videos on this dance, going along with the trend. However, this time, a video of this song has gone viral and needless to say, for all the right reasons.

A woman, identified as Raksha Parsnani, performing belly dance on Manike Mage Hithe has gone viral on social media, and netizens cannot get enough.

The IT professional-turned-belly dancer is seen wearing a black crop top and a skirt-cum-harem pants and dancing on the viral song. She shared the video on her social media handle, and wrote, ”I cannot stop humming to this song, nor can I stop dancing on it! My take on this beauty #manikemagehithe by @yohanimusic ft @rektron !! Had so much fun teaching this at @studiojdancemelb !!”

See the video here:

The video has received over 1700 views and netizens are all hearts in the comment section. While one user wrote, ”AAYYEEEEE!! QUEEN so sensual and classy, love love love!!” another said, ”Packed full of emotion & utter beauty.”

Before this, an air hostess was seen dancing on the song on an empty IndiGo Airlines and the video went immensely viral on Instagram, raking over 60 million views.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, to Neha Kakkar and Yashraj Mukhate have shared their videos grooving on the viral song.