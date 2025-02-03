The video, which gained popularity on TikTok, highlights an unusual setup in Bonani's bathroom, where the toilet doubles as a sink.

A woman in New York has gone viral after sharing a surprising video of her unique sink-toilet combination in her bathroom, which has left social media users astonished. Emily Bonani, a city resident, showcased the compact design of her apartment aimed at maximising space efficiency, but the arrangement has faced significant backlash from viewers.

The video, which gained popularity on TikTok, highlights an unusual setup in Bonani's bathroom, where the toilet doubles as a sink. As reported by the New York Post, Bonani pays $2,000 (approximately ₹1,73,382) in monthly rent for her apartment, despite the limited space. The sink is placed directly above the toilet's flush tank, creating a unique but impractical space-saving design. However, the sink can only be used when the toilet is flushed.

In her video, Bonani asserts that she has the smallest bathroom in New York City and even dares her followers to contest her claim. Expressing her frustration, she states, “What if I want to flush the toilet but I don’t want to turn on the sink? … that’s not an option!”

Bonani's post has attracted nearly 13 million views on TikTok and around 43,000 likes on Instagram, generating a wave of reactions from users. Many expressed their shock, with some labeling the setup as unsanitary and likening it to a "prison toilet." One user remarked, "This looks like something straight out of a horror movie – can’t imagine using that every day." Another added, "What if you don’t want to wash your hands immediately after flushing? Gross!"

While some users reacted with a blend of disgust and concern, others showed curiosity. One user joked, "Would love to see how they clean this!" while another noted, "The things people will do to make a small space work."