Woman paraded naked with garland of shoes around her neck in Jharkhand, here's why

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a woman was stripped naked and was marched around with a wreath of shoes around her neck over her connection with a married man, police officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Ranishwar police station area of Jharkhand's Dumka district and six people were arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

The woman who was paraded naked on the street is herself married and reportedly absconded with another married man. She was caught on Wednesday night and beaten by the family of the man's wife.

According to a police official, the woman was then stripped off her clothes and paraded naked throughout the village with shoes around her neck.

"Twelve people have been named in the FIR filed on Thursday. So far, six persons, including the man and his wife, have been arrested," the officer said, India.com reported.

In addition, the woman also claimed that the accused snatched Rs 25,000 from her. Police officials are now doubling their efforts to find and arrest the six remaining accused in the case.

Police officials confirmed that an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 148 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354b (assault), and 379 (theft), among others.