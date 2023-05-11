Woman on scooter hits mahout, viral video shows reaction of scared elephant

screengrab

New Delhi: Despite their immense size, elephants are among the most sociable animals in the wild. However, humans should never approach wild animals too closely in order to avoid undesirable circumstances. People are routinely spotted mocking and taunting animals for cheap enjoyment, completely unaware of the potentially fatal implications of their acts. Now a video is gaining traction on social media that features a woman hitting a mahout and nearly crashing an elephant while riding a scooter. . This shocking footage was shared on Instagram by user named @earth.reel.

Watch it here:

The video opens with a elephant and mahout standing on the road. Moments later, out of nowhere, a woman hits the mahout and nearly crashes an elephant while riding a scooter. The perplexed animal was also scared and they were almost on the verge of a collision.

Previously, a similar video went viral in which an elephant crossing the street avoids being hit by a scooter. Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services shared the 05-second clip on Twitter.

Watch it here:

Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver pic.twitter.com/UIN9J41tZK — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 13, 2022

In the video, a woman on a scooter nearly collides with an elephant crossing the same little road. The elephant that emerged from the forest may have gone unnoticed by the woman. Despite noticing the jumbo, the rider grew bewildered and continued driving. A possibly fatal accident was avoided, however, when the rider veered across the road.

"Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver" Nanda captioned the clip on Twitter.