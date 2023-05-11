Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Woman on scooter hits mahout, viral video shows reaction of scared elephant

Now a video is gaining traction on social media that features a woman hitting a mahout and nearly crashing an elephant while riding a scooter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Woman on scooter hits mahout, viral video shows reaction of scared elephant
screengrab

New Delhi: Despite their immense size, elephants are among the most sociable animals in the wild. However, humans should never approach wild animals too closely in order to avoid undesirable circumstances.  People are routinely spotted mocking and taunting animals for cheap enjoyment, completely unaware of the potentially fatal implications of their acts. Now a video is gaining traction on social media that features a woman hitting a mahout and nearly crashing an elephant while riding a scooter. . This shocking footage was shared on Instagram by user named @earth.reel.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

The video opens with a elephant and mahout standing on the road. Moments later, out of nowhere, a woman hits the mahout and nearly crashes an elephant while riding a scooter.  The perplexed animal was also scared and they were almost on the verge of a collision. 

Previously, a similar video went viral in which an elephant crossing the street avoids being hit by a scooter.  Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services shared the 05-second clip on Twitter.

Watch it here:

In the video, a woman on a scooter nearly collides with an elephant crossing the same little road. The elephant that emerged from the forest may have gone unnoticed by the woman. Despite noticing the jumbo, the rider grew bewildered and continued driving. A possibly fatal accident was avoided, however, when the rider veered across the road. 

"Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver" Nanda captioned the clip on Twitter.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.