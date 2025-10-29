FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Woman marries cancer patient in kidney pact, but what happens next will melt your heart

Through hospital visits, small acts of caring, and shared laughter, Wang and Yu forged a deep bond.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

Woman marries cancer patient in kidney pact, but what happens next will melt your heart
TRENDING NOW

Amidst fear, illness, and uncertainty, a young woman from China's Shanxi Province discovered that compassion and companionship can transform even a life-and-death transaction into true love.

In 2014, 24-year-old Wang Xiao was diagnosed with uremia and warned that she wouldn't survive a year without a kidney transplant. With no suitable donor among her relatives, she acted on a suggestion from another patient.

The South China Morning Post, citing Marriage & Family magazine, reported that Wang posted a message in an online cancer support group, seeking a terminally ill man willing to marry her so she could receive their kidney after her death.

"After marriage, I will take the best care of you. Please forgive me; I just want to live," Wang appealed to the group.

Soon after, Wang received a response from 27-year-old Yu Jianping, who was battling recurrent myeloma and whose blood type matched his.

Wang and Yu registered their marriage in 2013 under an unconventional agreement—she would care for Yu during his illness and support him after his father's death, while Yu promised to donate his kidney to her. But as they spent time together, their lifelong exchange blossomed into genuine affection.

Through hospital visits, small acts of caring, and shared laughter, Wang and Yu forged a deep bond.

Meanwhile, to help Yu secure a bone marrow transplant, Wang also sold flower bouquets on the street, complete with cards telling their story.

Locals were deeply moved by their story, and customers flocked to buy goods from them, helping raise 500,000 yuan (US$70,000), enough to cover Yu's treatment.

By 2014, Yu's health had improved dramatically, and Wang's condition had also stabilised. Her dialysis sessions were reduced from twice a week to once a month, and doctors said she might not need a transplant. In 2015, the couple celebrated their journey and recovery with a wedding banquet with friends.

Wang and Yu run a small flower shop in Xi'an, Shaanxi, according to the South China Morning Post.

Their extraordinary story also inspired the 2024 film Viva la Vida.

Also read: Drop 50 kg, win a Porsche? This gym’s crazy weight-loss challenge sounds unreal, but it’s true

 

