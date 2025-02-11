The video displays two rotis on a plate, served alongside sabji. While the rotis are round, they feature a heart shape in the center.

Valentine's Week has begun, and people are exploring various ways to show their love for their partners. While some are keeping track of the special days and gifting roses and chocolates, others are opting for unique surprises.

Now, in the unexpected turn of events, a video of a woman serving her husband 'Valentine Roti' instead of traditional gifts like chocolates and teddy bears are going viral on social media. Instagram reels feature the woman presenting rotis shaped like hearts to celebrate the occasion.

In the video, the woman blushes as her husband records the specially handmade rotis. The video displays two rotis on a plate, served alongside sabji. While the rotis are round, they feature a heart shape in the center.

The two types of Indian bread complement each other. One is a regular golden-brown roti, while the other is made from beetroot. The standard roti has a rich pink heart cut out from the beetroot roti, and similarly, the beetroot roti contains a heart-shaped portion of the regular roti.

The video features a caption that reads, "Valentine silk, no. It's Valentine roti," while Yashwant humorously commented, "They say arranged marriage is scary."

Social media users responded enthusiastically, with many expressing their admiration. One user summed it up well, saying, "Brother won in life." Another remarked, "It must have been made with so much love," and a third added, "It's the effort that counts."