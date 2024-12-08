The video began with Parvathy posing in her makeshift saree, and later she explained to viewers the process she used to design the saree from newspapers.

A woman named Parvathy, known for her art and craft creations online, decided to ditch purchasing a newspaper-print saree. Instead, she opted to create one herself from scratch. In just four hours, she skillfully created a stunning saree from a collection of newspapers, impressing netizens with its realistic appearance.

Parvathy mainly hosts art workshops, showcasing her passion for creativity and artistic expression. However, her latest video captured her transformation of ordinary newspapers into a beautiful saree, captivating her audience.

Sharing the video on Instagram she captioned the post,"It took me 4 hrs to drape this saree."

In her video, Parvathy showcased the saree she created and explained the crafting process to her viewers. The now-viral video began with her proudly displaying the newspaper-styled saree.

Wearing the stunning saree, Parvathy stood on her terrace to film the visuals. She showcased the comfort of the saree while highlighting its perfect appearance.

She carried the newspaper-made saree with elegance, showcasing every detail from the pleats to the 'pallu' and earning appreciation for her craftsmanship.

In the video, she wore the saree over a high-neck crop top, choosing a grey shade for her blouse that complemented the black and white print of the newspaper perfectly.

In the video, Parvathy was seen outlining guidelines and measurements on the newspapers before cutting and assembling them in her desired style. With her creativity and crafting skills, she transformed the collection of newspapers into an impressive saree.

The video has garnered 2.6 million views and over 65,000 likes so far. After uploading the video online, she received widespread praise for her work, with viewers admiring her creativity and patience.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Creativity at its peak," another said, "Really i thought it s newspaper printed cloth before ur making part."

However, a section of user also compared her with Urfi Javed as one user said, "Urfi ki best friend."