Woman makes pasta in air at 35,000 feet; netizens ask, 'how did you cook it?'

A video is going viral showing a passenger making their own pasta during a flight. The woman demonstrates how easy it is to shape pasta by kneading dough mid-air. While the idea is truly creative, many people didn't like it, sparking debate online. Find out why.

Making pasta is one thing, but making it from scratch is difficult, especially on a plane! But San Diego content creator Katie Brooks is going viral for doing just that. Katie Brooks, who goes by the Instagram handle @buonapastaclub, often shares creative pasta recipes. But this time, she took it to the next level by making her own pasta at 35,000 feet!

She uploaded a video with the caption: "POV: You don't like airplane food, so you make it yourself." She also wrote a caption, "Anyone else?! Because everyone is going crazy watching this video. I just want to show that making pasta is so easy, you can even make it on an airplane!" In the clip, Katie is seen mixing flour and water in a bowl, kneading it, cutting it into long strips, and shaping them into gnocchi pasta. At the end of the video, she shows the pasta served on a plate.

Mixed Reactions on the Internet

Like many viral videos, this one received mixed reactions online. Many Instagram users criticized the idea. One user wrote, "As a mother of a child with an anaphylactic allergy to wheat, I'm appalled. Please don't do this on an airplane where people are in a small container, there's no air circulation, and the nearest hospital is hours away." Some even raised hygiene concerns, writing, "There's nothing that convinces me your hands are clean enough to do this in the slightest degree in this environment."

One user also wrote, "The airplane is very dirty, please don't eat this." Another user even asked the question we've all been wondering: "How did you cook this?"

A third user commented, "This is incredible," and "Some people do it for views. Some do it to show you how easy it can be. You did it for both. I love it." One user jokingly said, "Umm, the better question is, how did you get past TSA with the white powder?" She said, pointing to the flour used.

