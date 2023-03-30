Woman makes ice cream using fan in viral video, desi jugaad impresses Anand Mahindra

screengrab

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user who never misses the opportunity to share interesting posts with his followers. From talking about new technologies to promoting young talent, his Twitter feed is filled with intriguing posts. On Wednesday, the Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairperson shared a video of a woman making ice cream at home using a fan and a rope. The interesting clip Anand Mahindra shared has over 1.2 million views.

Watch it here:

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

The video begins with a lady preparing the ice cream mixture. She then pours the liquid into a steel can and positions it inside a large tumbler. She then loads the tumbler with ice and ties a string to the can's handle inside. She then attaches the other end of the cord to a fan and turns it on. The tumbler moves as the fan continues to revolve.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & fan-made ice cream. Only in India,” Mahindra captioned the clip. After being shared online, the clip received over 1.2 million views. Twitter users were stunned after watching the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“World's best and pure icecream,” commented a Twitter user. “Indians are very creative by nature because we don't have all the resources. However, the creativity is NOT GIVEN THE DUE RESPECT that the WESTERN countries would give. That is our misfortune,” shared another. “Wah! Kya baat haiI believe the power of the human will is strong enough to overcome any obstacle or difficulty that may come in the way of achieving one's goals.,” expressed a third. “This is really amazing.. ,” wrote a fourth.