Woman makes DNA jewellery using breastmilk, human blood, watch viral video

The blood jewellery in the viral video is made out of real human blood by an Instagram account named - '@the_magic_of_memories'.

Jewellery is no longer restricted to aesthetic pieces made from gold and silver. The emerging trends have introduced many other kinds of jewellery, including raisin jewellery, beaded jewellery, stone jewellery, breastmilk jewellery and blood jewellery. Yes, you read that right! Blood jewellery is officially a thing now.

If you are someone who enjoys scrolling Instagram reels then you must have seen a video showing jewellery made out of real human blood. The video shows blood transformed into beautiful rings and an eye-catchy pendant.

READ | Bright meteor streaks through Chile’s night sky, watch viral video

According to the video’s caption, the jewellery has been made using dried blood of a father who is not alive. The caption reads, "These jewellery is made using dried blood of the father who is in heaven. But the family he left behind mourns but found there treasure. A comfort. Many people will find it gross but this is very very comforting for someone who lose there loved ones".

The jewellery is made by a woman, named Preety Maggo who specialises in making unique jewellery using DNA containing material. She uses breastmilk, hair, umbical chord and even blood to make jewellery for her customers who can buy them from her Instagram account named - @the_magic_of_memories

In an exclusive discussion with DNA India, Preety unveiled how she built her jewellery business from the scratch.

How did you get the idea of making such unique jewellery?

I worked as an optometrist in an eye hospital when I got to know that I was pregnant. Becoming a mother was a happy news for me but I had to give up the financial independence that I got from my 9 to 5 job. While I wasn’t allowed to work as I had to leave my kid behind, I was determined to do something for myself.

I saw someone making breastmilk jewellery on Facebook and that’s when the journey started. Endless research led me to figure out the best way to make quality keepsakes. At that time, no Indian brand was making them according to international quality standards.

I discussed the plan with my husband, and he supported me in the plan.

How did you start the business?

After finishing research work, I did some jewellery courses from the US. At first, I tried to make jewellery using my own breastmilk, next I started experimenting with my friends and family’s breastmilk. After lots of failures and learnings, I started my business in 2019.

Some research on Instagram growth ideas helped me to increase my client base. Next, I began mastering making jewellery using umbilical cord, hair and tooth. I also made portraits using hair which is a rare concept in India.

Over the course of years, I’ve helped clients preserve blood, cloth, sand, flower, wedding threads and many other things that are memorable for them.

Watch the viral video to see what Preety made out of real human blood