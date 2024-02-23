Woman lived with corpse in 'horror house' for 5 years, police shocked to see condition of house

An old Australian lady slept next to her brother's decomposing corpse in a Victorian home infested with rats for as long as five years, according to Metro. Living in an affluent suburb of Geelong, the woman in her 70s shared a public housing unit on Russell Street with the corpse.

After detaining the woman on December 29, 2022, for an unrelated offence, police made the horrific discovery. The remains had decomposed into a skeleton, and forensic officers wearing biohazard suits had to make their way through mounds of trash, dead possums, rats, and human waste to get to them.

It is believed that the woman spent two to five years sleeping next to the body. Notably, some of the people who live along the street reported seeing the man alive for the last time in 2018. No charges were registered against the woman, as she was set free and the cause of his death is still being looked into. The home has been unoccupied for more than a year.

A neighbour spoke, "It was a bloody skeleton they removed, not a body. How can someone be living with a dead body next door for five years and not a single person know about it?,” as reported by the Geelong Advertiser. The neighbour further added, “They’ve tried to sweep this under the rug. We have been living next to a house of horrors."

A spokesperson of the Australian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) said.“Several welfare checks had been conducted at the property since 2021 due to growing concerns regarding lack of contact, lack of access and the poor state of the property."They added, ''This is a tragic incident. We send our sincerest condolences to the man's family and friends.''