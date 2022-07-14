Woman left surprised after finding iguana in her toilet, what happened next?

Representative Image

A woman from US Florida was greeted by an uninvited guest on Saturday night as she spotted an iguana in her bathroom. Speaking to WSVN, the woman, identified as Michelle Reynolds said that she went to put some popcorn in the microwave and went to use the bathroom. She later said that she "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!"

The report said that the iguana was unable to get out of the commode so Michelle then called Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the reptile.

Rondon also confirmed that he removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year. He was quoted as saying, "This is the second one this week already."

Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds’ toilet. He said males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long.

Michelle was quoted as saying, "He took up most of the toilet bowl." Notably, iguanas are not native but have become common in South Florida, according to WSVN reports.

It is thought that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s. Some of them may have escaped or been released. Iguanas are not necessarily dangerous to humans, however, some of them transmit salmonella.