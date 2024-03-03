Woman lauds Delhi police for swift recovery of lost iPhone in just 3 hours

Delhi Police earns praise for swiftly recovering a lost iPhone in Munirka, Delhi, within three hours of it being reported missing.

A Delhi resident, Ekta Thakur, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the Delhi Police after they managed to recover her lost iPhone within just three hours of it going missing. The incident, which occurred in Delhi's Munirka area, garnered attention on social media after Thakur took to X to extend her thanks to the officers involved.

my deepest gratitude to HC Ajay Yadav , Anil yadav and Gajraj Rao who jumped to action about a lost iPhone in munirka , recovered within 3 hrs of losing it. Deeply indebted to their continued service to keeping Delhi safe. thank you so much. @DelhiPolice @dcp_southwest @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/2iR5k8NWjH — Ekta Thakur (@ektathakurvats) February 29, 2024

In her post, Thakur specifically acknowledged Head Constables Ajay Yadav, Anil Yadav, and Gajraj Rao for their prompt response and diligent efforts in retrieving her lost phone. She emphasized her appreciation for the swift action taken by the police, which ultimately led to the successful recovery of her device.

Detailing the proactive approach of the officers, Thakur revealed that they wasted no time in initiating necessary procedures upon learning of the incident. They accompanied her to the police station, facilitated the filing of an FIR, and swiftly obtained the IMEI number from Jio's records to commence tracking the phone.

Thakur's post, shared on Friday, quickly gained traction on social media platforms, drawing attention not only from fellow users but also from the official X account of the Delhi Police. The department reshared Thakur's post and expressed gratitude for her acknowledgment of their service, further highlighting their commitment to ensuring the safety of the city.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the Delhi Police, commending their efficiency and dedication. One user remarked, "Again a Great Work Done," while another echoed the sentiment, stating, "Good work by our cops."