Woman knocks down 6 men harassing her single-handedly, leaves netizens amazed

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@TheFigen

Many women face harassment on the street and in public areas on a regular basis. Despite numerous government initiatives, these crimes continue to occur. Sometimes in order to deal with such events, women practise self-defense so that they can defend themselves. A video of a lady taking down six men by herself just went viral. In the video, six men are seen harassing a woman on a lonely street. The woman attacked like a tigress and thrashed all six men with her incredible fighting abilities.

Don't mess with the girl! Hiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaapic.twitter.com/xZt3rhpiuq — Figen (@TheFigen) June 11, 2022

The 25-second video was posted on Twitter by the account 'TheFigen,' with the caption, "Don't mess with the girl! Hiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!" So far, the viral video has received 30 lakh views and over 47 thousand likes. Netizens appear to be fascinated with the woman's fighting style, with one commenting, "Real example of Ninja." Another commenter expressed dissatisfaction with what a woman needs to go through to protect herself and wrote, "It's sad what a poor girl has to go through in this stupid world."

