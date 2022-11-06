Search icon
Woman kisses tiger cubs, viral video delights netizens

An adorable video of a woman adoring and comforting tiger cubs is going crazy viral on the Internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet, and this cute viral video is proof of that. So, have you ever seen a woman cuddling and comforting tiger cubs? Umm no? Well, we just saw it and would definitely love it if you watch it too. An adorable video of a woman adoring and comforting tiger cubs is going crazy viral on the Internet. The short segment is shared on Instagram by user named @tiger_tigers678. We are hundred percent sure that you will watch the entire footage on loop. Take a look here:

The clip opens with the lady kissing tiger cubs and begins pampering them without fear. The cubs are also at ease with her. The short segment is a delight to watch because of the girl's gestures and the adorable facial expressions of cubs. We are sure that the clip will definitely uplift your mood and soul.

Since being shared on November 1, the clip has garnered more than 15k views. Netizens absolutely loved the clip and flooded the comment section with heart and love-struck emojis. "OMG This is so cute loved it," one Instagram user said. "so so so so adorable love it," another said. "Wonderful cubs. It just goes to show how far a little love and attention can go in this world," said a third. “Aww! "Cute and adorable cubs," a fourth person wrote.

