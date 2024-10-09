Twitter
Woman in wedding dress rides sports bike viral video divides social media

With more than 15 million views, the video has generated significant interest and sparked extensive online discussions.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Woman in wedding dress rides sports bike viral video divides social media
Weddings are significant milestones for couples, typically celebrated with memorable events and joyful experiences. Recently, a wave of videos highlighting unique couple entries has gained immense popularity on social media. One notable video shows a woman in an elegant bridal outfit confidently riding a sports bike, which has generated both admiration and discussion among viewers.

Posted on Instagram by user @__itz_tuba44, the video showcases a woman, whose identity as the bride is yet to be verified, skillfully riding through a busy highway in her elaborate bridal attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The striking visual of a bride on a powerful sports bike presents a bold contrast to traditional wedding norms, earning her accolades for both her courage and expertise. Despite the weight of her lehenga, she rides gracefully, drawing the attention of passing vehicles.

The clip features a car full of male spectators who enthusiastically cheer her on and give her thumbs-up. With more than 15 million views, the video has generated significant interest and sparked extensive online discussions.

While many applauded her bravery and skills, reactions varied, with some viewers questioning the appropriateness of her actions. One user remarked, “This is absolutely incredible! Who says you can’t have fun on your wedding day?” Another added, “Love it! A bride should always feel free and empowered, no matter the outfit!” However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm; some voiced concerns, with one user asking, “Where is your helmet? Is this really safe? That dress looks too heavy for a bike ride.”

Some viewers questioned whether she was truly a bride or simply dressed for a themed event. One user speculated, “I wonder if she’s really getting married or just celebrating in style.” Meanwhile, another user commented, “This is a bold move, but what if she falls? It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.”

