Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Woman in saree performs risky stunt, viral video impresses desi internet

In the short yet awesome video, the woman can be seen pulling off a difficult stunt while donning a saree.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Woman in saree performs risky stunt, viral video impresses desi internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a video that makes you say "wow" and then ends up on repeat? If you've ever seen a video like this, you know what we're talking about. If you haven't seen it yet, let this video of a woman performing a difficult stunt, while wearing a saree, be your first.  The video was posted on Twitter account @owesh_dada_on April 7 and has over 8,100 views. Instagram handle of @owesh_dada_ has nearly 8,000 followers. First of all, watch the clip that we are talking about: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Owesh Dada (@owesh_dada_)

In the short yet awesome video, the woman can be seen pulling off a difficult stunt while donning a saree. The sheer talent captured in the clip will almost certainly make you gasp. There is a saying that if you set your mind to something, you will really motivate yourself to do it. This is precisely demonstrated in the video.

Since being shared the post has gathered over 8,100 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 360 likes. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis.

An Instagram user posted, “The video is so so so good.” “You can’t go wrong with saree! Never!” expressed another. A third shared, “This is so amazing.” “Oooooh my wow, super stunt,” wrote a fourth. A fifth added, “Our World needs such engertic humans Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful video! Love from Jaipur!!” “This wins my heart,” commented a sixth.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year exam date sheet at bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.