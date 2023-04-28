Woman in saree performs risky stunt, viral video impresses desi internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a video that makes you say "wow" and then ends up on repeat? If you've ever seen a video like this, you know what we're talking about. If you haven't seen it yet, let this video of a woman performing a difficult stunt, while wearing a saree, be your first. The video was posted on Twitter account @owesh_dada_on April 7 and has over 8,100 views. Instagram handle of @owesh_dada_ has nearly 8,000 followers. First of all, watch the clip that we are talking about:

In the short yet awesome video, the woman can be seen pulling off a difficult stunt while donning a saree. The sheer talent captured in the clip will almost certainly make you gasp. There is a saying that if you set your mind to something, you will really motivate yourself to do it. This is precisely demonstrated in the video.

Since being shared the post has gathered over 8,100 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 360 likes. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis.

An Instagram user posted, “The video is so so so good.” “You can’t go wrong with saree! Never!” expressed another. A third shared, “This is so amazing.” “Oooooh my wow, super stunt,” wrote a fourth. A fifth added, “Our World needs such engertic humans Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful video! Love from Jaipur!!” “This wins my heart,” commented a sixth.