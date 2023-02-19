'Kya energy level hai': Woman in saree nails SRK’s hooksteps from Jhoome Jo Pathaan, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, is still doing well in its fourth week. Pathaan faced no competition after the February 17 release of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Marvel's Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film broke several box office records, outperforming the lifetime collections of several Bollywood blockbusters, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others. Pathaan has reportedly grossed over Rs 988 crore worldwide.

The world has been gripped by 'Pathaan' fever. We occasionally see videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film's songs. Now, a new video of an Indian woman dancing to the movie's hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has gone viral on the internet. The viral clip is shared on Instagram by a user named @mis_gitanjali and it has so far received 75,000 likes.

The viral clip shows a young woman donning a beautiful saree while grooving to the song and slaying the hook step of the song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Her energy levels are simply unmatchable and trust us the video is a delight to watch.

The video has garnered over 75k likes and tons of reactions. Desi Instagram users loved the dance video and lauded the woman for embracing SRK’s blockbuster hit song. Many also commented on how SRK has once again proved to be a global star.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Awesome girl you nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Next level energetic performance,” commented another. “Wow.Big fan maaam” expressed a third. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?