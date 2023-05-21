Woman in saree blows kisses while riding bike in this adorable viral video, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: A video of two women riding a Moped bike and raising their hands and kissing the camera is going viral on social media. Shabeer Zyed posted the short video to Instagram. It displays two women riding a Moped across a narrow lane with peacefulness. There's a chance the delightful clip may make you smile from ear to ear.

Watch it here:

The video begins with an elderly woman riding a bike as a younger person sits on the pillion. As the video progresses, the duo can be seen smiling and staring at the camera. They also wave and blow kisses at one point. The scenic road they are travelling on makes the clip even more lovely to see.

"Two nightingales who fly away by giving flying kisses.#motorcyclediaries #lifeofwomen #loveislove," Zyed wrote in Malayalam as the caption.

The video has garnered over 1.1 million views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the beautiful video. Many commented on how the video perfectly captured their hearts.

The following is how Instagram users reacted:

"Only positive vibes," said one Instagram user. "I'm glad they waved back, because it makes the video even more beautiful," said another. "How cool," a third person commented. "Wow," said the fourth. "Super," said a sixth.