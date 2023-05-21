Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Woman in saree blows kisses while riding bike in this adorable viral video, internet reacts

The video begins with an elderly woman riding a bike as a younger person sits on the pillion. As the video progresses, the duo can be seen smiling and staring at the camera. They also wave and blow kisses at one point. The scenic road they are travelling on makes the clip even more lovely to see.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Woman in saree blows kisses while riding bike in this adorable viral video, internet reacts
screengrab

New Delhi: A video of two women riding a Moped bike and raising their hands and kissing the camera is going viral on social media. Shabeer Zyed posted the short video to Instagram. It displays two women riding a Moped across a narrow lane with peacefulness.  There's a chance the delightful clip may make you smile from ear to ear.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shabeerzyed (@shabzyed)

The video begins with an elderly woman riding a bike as a younger person sits on the pillion. As the video progresses, the duo can be seen smiling and staring at the camera. They also wave and blow kisses at one point. The scenic road they are travelling on makes the clip even more lovely to see.

"Two nightingales who fly away by giving flying kisses.#motorcyclediaries #lifeofwomen #loveislove," Zyed wrote in Malayalam as the caption. 

The video has garnered over 1.1 million views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the beautiful video. Many commented on how the video perfectly captured their hearts.

The following is how Instagram users reacted:
"Only positive vibes," said one Instagram user. "I'm glad they waved back, because it makes the video even more beautiful," said another. "How cool," a third person commented. "Wow," said the fourth. "Super," said a sixth.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
Sonam Bajwa shows off her well-toned physique in sizzling pictures on Instagram, fans say 'thank you for existing'
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali travel time to reduce by 4 hours via this new highway, launch date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.