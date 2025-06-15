A disturbing incident has come to the fore from Japan, where a young woman was left shocked upon returning home during a lunch break at work. Read on to know what exactly happened.

The woman, who is in her 20s and lives in Fukuoka Prefecture, had come to her apartment to collect some belongings (Representational image).

A disturbing incident has come to the fore from Japan, where a young woman was left shocked upon returning home during a lunch break at work. The woman found her work boss lying in her bed wearing nothing but his underwear, as per a recent report by The South China Morning Post. The woman, who is in her 20s and lives in Fukuoka Prefecture in western Japan, had come to her apartment to collect some belongings. Upon entering, she discovered that her 47-year-old supervisor from work was in her bed. Read on to know what happened next.

Man arrested by cops

After finding her work senior inside her flat, the woman calmly left and dialed the police right after. Local officials later arrested the man in the vicinity of her residence. The man admitted to cops that he had feelings for his colleague and wanted to know more about her. What makes the matter worse is that it was not the first time he had broken into her home.

Reactions to incident

The incident is widely being talked about on social media platforms in Japan, drawing thousands of comments from users.

"This is a very disgusting example of power harassment," one user remarked about the case. "I think it was fortunate that she happened to go home to pick stuff up; otherwise she might have remained ignorant about the previous break-ins by her pervert boss and his behaviour would have become more dangerous," another commented.

Disturbing data

According to a government survey carried out in Japan in 2016, one out of every three employees in the Asian country had faced power harassment over the period of the previous three years. In 2017, the Japan Times newspaper reported that about 30 percent of working women had experienced sexual harassment.

Earlier this year, many Japanese women took to social media using the hashtag "The real reason I quit my job," opening up about harassment faced by them and the ensuing psychological toll.