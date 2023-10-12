Woman in Delhi dresses as Demon Nun, terrifies people in viral video

Delhi makeup artist Iza Setia's astonishing 'Demon Nun' transformation prank video has taken social media by storm, amassing over seven million views and widespread acclaim.

The world of makeup artistry has witnessed a remarkable display of skill and creativity as a Delhi-based makeup artist, Iza Setia, took the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping transformation into the eerie character of the Demon Nun from the popular horror film 'The Nun.' The video of her spine-chilling makeover, in which she pranked unsuspecting people on the streets, has gone viral on social media, amassing over six hundred thousand likes and an astonishing seven million views.

Makeup enthusiasts and professionals alike understand the dedication and time required to master this craft. Many individuals use makeup for personal enjoyment, while others pursue it as a full-time profession. In recent years, the internet has become a platform for showcasing incredible makeup transformations that have the power to completely alter one's appearance. Iza Setia's transformation, however, takes this artistry to a whole new level.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Iza Setia herself, where it quickly gained traction. In the video, Setia can be seen peeking out of a car window, her makeup work so convincing that it sends shivers down the spines of unsuspecting onlookers. A person featured in the video praises her makeup skills, marveling at how convincingly she embodies a ghostly presence.

The reactions of those encountering Ms. Setia in her Demon Nun attire are nothing short of priceless. Some individuals can be seen fleeing in fear, while others stand in awe of her remarkable appearance. Setia even takes the opportunity to pose for pictures with intrigued residents of Delhi, further accentuating the impact of her makeup artistry.

The video takes an amusing turn towards the end, as a montage of clips reveals the reactions of those who fell victim to her playful prank. Laughter abounds as the individuals realize that they've been part of a humorous practical joke.

Social media users have been quick to react, with many expressing their amazement at the transformation. One user exclaimed, "BEST BEST BEST THING I SAW ON INTERNET TODAY." Another commented, "Hattssss off to you, girl." The viral video has captured the imagination of viewers and prompted requests for a sequel. "Wow but literally that look can frighten anyone... Need part 2 please," added one eager follower.