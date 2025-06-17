A shocking case has come to the fore from China, where a woman posed as a socialite in a bid to eventually buy a swanky house for her family. The 24-year-old woman dated many wealthy men, only to rob them and fill up her pockets. Read on to know how she did all this.

A shocking case has come to the fore from China, where a woman posed as a socialite in a bid to eventually buy a swanky house for her family. The 24-year-old woman dated many wealthy men, only to rob them and fill up her pockets. Yin Xue, from rural China, ran the elaborate scheme to cash in a whopping USD 1.4 million (roughly Rs 12 crore), according to a report by The South China Morning Post (SCMP). Read on to know the story of Yin, who has since been arrested by the police.

Started with odd jobs

As per the SCMP report, Yin wanted to earn enough money within five years to buy a house in the upscale Shenzhen city and reunite her family. Initially, she tried to save up by working a range of jobs, including one at a hotel in the Chinese capital Beijing, and as a sales assistant, a model, and live streamer. But she was nowhere close to amount she had set out to reach. So, Yin came up with an intricate new plan.

In 2021, Yin moved to Shanghai and started mingling in dating chat groups. She then hatched up a new identity for herself: pretending to be a wealthy, high-class woman and even undergoing a plastic surgery. She also took up a stringent fitness routine and learned fine dining etiquette.

Stole from eight men

With her new look and brushed up skills, Yin started dating well-off men and moved into their lavish residences. When they were away, she robbed them, hiring professional movers to clean out entire homes. She would steal designer belts, fancy handbags, costly furniture, home appliances, and whatnot. She then sold the stolen items on online platforms.

Yin managed to steal above of USD 30,000 from at least eight men over a span of just a few months. Police said most of her victims chose not to complain out of embarrassment.

Maintained frugal lifestyle

Yin was finally caught by her ninth victim who had installed hidden cameras in his house and watched in shock as his so-called girlfriend ransacked his place. She was arrested by cops soon after, and prosecuted for theft and fraud. Yin told the police that she maintained a frugal lifestyle and was saving the money only to purchase her dream home.

"I only wanted money to buy a house. I didn’t spend recklessly. I never planned to rely on any man," she said.