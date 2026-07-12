Woman in Canada receives 20 kg parcel from parents in India: Why the internet is emotional?

A video is doing the rounds on social media wherein a woman living in Canada showed a parcel which she got from her parents in India. Check what's inside it.

Living away from home always makes one miss little things which are once considered ordinary in daily life. Recently, a woman living in Canada shared a heartwarming video of a 20-kg parcel sent by her parents in India, containing clothes, homemade food items, and other surprises. Her unboxing video of the parcel is now trending on social media as many related to the emotional moment as they also live away from their parents.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Himani Parmar, which has so far garnered over 70,000 views and over 1,700 likes on it. Along with the video, she wrote a long caption, which reads, ''Only Indians living abroad will understand this feeling… hey didn’t just send gifts - they sent their warmth, their love, and a little piece of home. This 20 kg parcel wasn’t just filled with Aam Ras, the sweetest mangoes, clothes, accessories, and thoughtful gifts for me and my husband. It was filled with countless moments of love.''

''I can picture my parents going from store to store, carefully choosing everything, handpicking the best mangoes so I could still enjoy the taste of home, even from thousands of miles away. Every item they packed carried a piece of their heart. I could literally feel their warmth in every layer of the packaging. No matter how old you get or how far you move, your parents never stop taking care of you. Distance may separate us, but love always finds its way home. If you’re living away from your parents, you know this feeling. What’s one thing your family always sends from home?'' she added.

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The viral video captivated the attention of many, particularly those Indians living overseas.