Woman in bikini swims with huge alligator, viral video terrifies internet

New Delhi: Have you ever seen clips of reptiles that send chills down your spine while yet being quite intriguing to watch? This video posted on the official Instagram page of Christopher Gillette is one such clip. It shows a woman in a bikini calmly swimming underneath a giant alligator. And no we are not kidding. This specific footage has gone insanely viral and we must warn you that it is horrifying.

The viral begins with a woman donning a bikini and calmly swimming underneath a huge alligator. This terrifying clip has left netizens stunned. We must warn you that the scare quotient of this video is too high.

The clip is shared with a long caption that reads, " Here is @gabbynikolle swimming with Casper to celebrate! Gabby has been handling alligators for years and we have a great time rescuing nuisance gators together!! This video is from last weekend when she was helping me with my Casper tours! You can come swim with me and Casper! If you want to come join you can book online now, go to www.crocodilechris.com Let me know if you want to go!! This is done safely at the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue in Homestead, Fl. It is for people of any skill level. There is a safety fence separately guests from the gators. Observation and photos only at @evergladesoutpost and tour participants are separated from gators by safety fence. Remember all the gators you see me working with are rescue nuisance gators, caught from the wild as big as you see them now! None are raised in captivity, I didn’t know them from babies, they’re wild animals I work on training. Nuisance gators are ones that show up in a backyard or other unwanted place and are typically shot and killed, the state kills 7k-8k each year. We volunteer our time to catch & rescue them and bring them to sanctuaries, unpaid. Wetsuit by @cressi1946"

The clip has been liked over 375,000 times and received a flurry of reactions. People were scared to see the dangerous interaction between the reptile and the woman. Many wrote about how the video reminded them of some horror movies. Others simply lambasted the woman for this dangerous act. Users posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Textbook definition why people die” joked an Instagram user. “Why it is required?” asked another. A third expressed, “This woman's courage tho, I wish I was this happy at my job.” A fourth posted, “Do you think she knows anything related to scare?”. A fifth wrote, “She’s swimming like a model for the camera.”