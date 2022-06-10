Woman grows 12-inch-long fingernails for 33 years, here’s how she finishes chores

YouTube(Truly)

59-year-old Cordelia Adams started growing her nails because she was fond her her mother’s nails. The woman started growing her nails in 1989 and now has up to 12-inch-long fingernails.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the longest nails length Cordelia has ever ad. She once grew her nails to measure 16 inches. She now trims them whenever she wants but grows them back.

Having lived with long nails for such a long time, Cordelia has learnt to manage chores without any interruption. In conversation with YouTube channel – Truly, Cordelia said, “The nails fold back over my arm, so if I'm holding something they're out of the way completely. I don't go at anything fingertip first.”

The woman’s long-nails don’t seem to pose any hindrance even while she is cooking. "If I'm cooking something, like if I'm making hamburgers, having to make the patties back and forth, that kind of thing can become an issue”, she said.

Interestingly, Cordelia uses her knuckles to scrub dishes and scroll her phone.

According to the Indiana-based woman, the best part about having long-nails is the attention that she gets. Spilling further details about the fame that she has got because of her long nails, Cordelia said, "The best thing about having the super long nails is the attention. I joined TikTok in the middle of the pandemic, and I was just doing it for fun because I saw people doing fun antics on there, so I decided to try it. The video of mine that went viral, which has 17 million views, was simply a handwashing video.”

Cordelia is often forced to deal with lot of negativities on social media as netizens slam her for her long nails. However, she said that she likes it.

“Even though a lot of the time the comments are negative, I like it. I enjoy answering them back”, she added.

Cordelia works as a nail technician and enjoys painting various nail art designs on her long fingernails. Some of her artwork has remained intact for up to five years. As shared by her, it takes her between 10 minutes to half an hour in doing designs. The time depends upon the intricacy of the design.

“If I were to take all this [paint] off and start over, it would take me two and a half hours to execute a design. The paint never comes off, so some of these designs have been on here [for a long time]”, she said.