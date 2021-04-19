Woman gets vaccinated in wedding dress, here's why

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected billions of people across the globe in some or the other way. It has surely turned out to be a party-pooper for marriages that were supposed to take during the past few months, with many of them being cancelled and the ones which did happen had a limited capacity on guests.

Sarah Studley, a resident from Baltimore, U.S, wanted to have a dream wedding but owing to the pandemic, it was not possible. As per COVID-19 guidelines in state, large gathering in wedding and religious ceremonies is banned. Sarah, unfortunately, had to settle for a smaller and intimate wedding.

However, as COVID-19 vaccination drives are underway in the U.S, Sarah decided to do something unique and fun with her wedding dress. On Sunday (April 18), Studley decided to don her wedding attire and wear it to her vaccination appointment.

Pictures of Sarah getting inoculated in her wedding dress were posted by University of Maryland Medical System on Twitter. In the photos, Sarah can be seen wearing a white wedding dress with net and polka dots detailing while getting vaccinated.

“Here comes the bride...to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated,” University of Maryland Medical System.

Also read What is Remdesivir and is the drug really useful in treating COVID-19? All you need to know

Here comes the bride...to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51 April 12, 2021

While speaking to WJZ-TV Sarah said it was a celebration for her.

“There were so many low moments during the pandemic, so many things that got canceled, this dress, if nothing else, represents hope,” she said.

As per a report in Baltimore Sun, Sarah Studely got engaged with her husband in 2019. The couple had planned on having a grand wedding ceremony, including a reception with about 100 people in attendance.

However, the plans never saw the light of the day due to the pandemic and the couple had to get married in a small civil ceremony which was followed by a dinner with only close friend and family in attendance.