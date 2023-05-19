Search icon
Woman gets 'permanent' red lips with new tattoo, viral video sparks online debate

Now, a video showing a woman getting 'permanent' red lips with a new tattoo which has divided the internet. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named Glamzon Hair Extension

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Woman gets 'permanent' red lips with new tattoo, viral video sparks online debate
New Delhi: If you are a frequent Instagram user, you will know that there is no shortage of beauty influencers. Everyone has a tip for folks who are having trouble with makeup or skin issues. But how many of them are worth a shot?  Well, we are certain to stumble across various beauty hacks and other skin-care items. Many of these hacks may be useful, while others may perplex you.  Now, a video showing a woman getting 'permanent' red lips with a new tattoo which has divided the internet. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named Glamzon Hair Extension and it has elicited mixed range of reactions from netizens.

The viral clip shows a woman getting 'permanent' red lips with a new tatto0. Moments later, she cleans her lips to show the final results. "Permanent lip colour " reads the video caption. 

 

This video was shared just several days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 161,000 times.  People had a lot to say in the comments area regarding the viral. Some simply considered this cosmetic stunt odd, while others remarked that she is not wasting materials for this reason.

An individual wrote, "Kya hi ho raha hai iss duniya mein." A second added, "O noo pls somebody stop this video." A third posted, "Itne ache lips hai fir bhi ye kyo kiya yaar." "Kyon? Aakhir Kyon??" asked a fourth. A fifth shared, "Please just never do this."

Earlier also a similar video like this went crazy viral on social media. Well it featured a woman applying gloss mixed with chilli flakes on lips to look more beautiful.

A post shared by Jahanvi Singh (@fancy.pinks)

