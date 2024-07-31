Woman fondles alligator in viral video, leaves internet shocked

A viral video on Instagram shows a woman fearlessly fondling and scratching an alligator's head, raising questions about her safety.

Crocodiles and alligators are among the most dangerous predators on the planet, feared by many and with few natural enemies aside from humans. So, it's no surprise that spotting one nearby can cause panic. However, a daring woman's video has gone viral, showing her fondling and scratching the head of one such predator. The first question that comes to mind is: Why? The next pressing question is: Why isn't the reptile harming her?

Crocodile and alligator videos are often terrifying, but this one is particularly shocking. The viral video, shared on Instagram by user @savannahboan, shows a woman right next to an alligator, caressing and fondling it.

The video has garnered nearly 91,000 likes on Instagram. While the footage is shocking, the comments are quite relatable.

One user jokingly wrote, "I don’t want to brag, but I too have never been eaten by an alligator. Some days I don’t even think about them. My trick is a little bit different, but it also involves skill, and I have concluded that being 2,000 miles away from them has proven very effective."

Another commented, "Not acceptable."

Another user remarked, "Scary to even watch."

One more added, "This is how death looks like."