Woman flashes at camera car, her topless image is now on Google Maps

An unsuspecting woman in the UK flashed at a camera car passing by her house. Little did she know that her topless moment was being captured to be put on Google Maps.

The bizarre incident took place in the city of Liverpool where a camera car was shooting the locality for the street view feature on Google Maps.

When the unidentified woman spotted the car clicking pictures around her street, she decided to give the lens some unexpected images.

In the pictures that surfaced and went viral in the UK, the woman is standing in her porch and is visible through the open gate to her home. Three women are seen standing outside the house fence and one of them is pointing inwards.

Google uses cars with mounted cameras to capture 360-degree views of streets for Google Maps. While the car camera captures multiple photos of different localities, it also simultaneously records GPS data for each photograph as per its location.

These pictures are then overlapped and stitched together via a special software at Google in order to form the street view map.

For 3D-modelling of the area’s buildings and other structures, three lasers beam out of the car to reflect off objects and help register dimensional data. The street view photos of Maps are regularly updated by Google.