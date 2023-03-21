Woman fired from HR job for 'selling sexy pics', reveals shocking details about footballers

Representative Image

A model and an HR employee was fired from the company they were working in. A female boss came to know that the female employee was sending obscene photos. When this incident came to light, the company took strict action against them. Alyssa Jay was fired after bosses were made aware of her OnlyFans page.

According to Dailystar, Alyssa Jay is a resident of Norfolk, USA. Her boss came to know that Alyssa was selling her photos on the OnlyFans page. Apart from this, she was also associated with many other pornographic websites. After this, her boss removed her from the job of HR.

READ | Meet Alka Yagnik's daughter Syesha Kapoor, carbon copy of her mom, check her profession

The brunette beauty is currently working seven days a week by combining her Babestation presenter gig with being a project coordinator for an offshore engineering company.

Speaking about her getting fired from the job, Alyssa said, "The place I worked at before, it wasn’t about Babestation, I was actually fired for having OnlyFans. It was a bizarre situation. I was in HR and they said it was unprofessional that I had OnlyFans. A guy that worked with the company who I never met and had never spoken to before was apparently going round showing photos of me to people."

READ | Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo

When the secret of a famous football player was revealed...

Alyssa has claimed that an Everton footballer said ‘do you not know who I am’ – after she refused to send him nudes over Snapchat.

Alyssa was speaking about some of the most outrageous DMs she has received.

Reliving her experience, she said, "He was like ‘are you going to send me photos’ and I refused and he was like ‘do you actually not know I am’ and he asked who I thought I was too. He was very angry and nasty with me."