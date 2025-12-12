Woman fired for repeatedly arriving 40-minutes early to office, boss claims 'she refused to...'

Distressed over the company's decision, the woman took her case to the Social Court of Alicante to claim her dismissal was unfair.

A Spanish woman was fired from her job after repeatedly coming 40 minutes early to the office. According to Daily Mail, the 22-year-old employee had been arriving at the office around 6:45 am despite multiple verbal and written warnings from her boss to follow the official timings as per her contracted start time of 7:30 am.

According to Metro, the logistics worker was warned at least 19 times since 2023. However, she continued coming to the office at the same time, which eventually led the company to fire her for serious misconduct, claiming that she disregarded instructions and did not truly contribute to the company.

Distressed over the company's decision, the woman took her case to the Social Court of Alicante to claim her dismissal was unfair. However, the court heard she had continued the same routine despite multiple warnings. On several occasions, she even attempted to log in via the company app before physically arriving at the workplace.

According to The Daily Mail report, the court justified the dismissal and said that the issue had nothing to do with “arriving too early” and everything to do with refusing to follow workplace rules, a violation covered under Article 54 of the Workers’ Statute.

The woman may still appeal to the Supreme Court of Valencia, but for now, the verdict remains unchanged.

