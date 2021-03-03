Woman finds whale vomit worth Rs 1.9 crore while walking on a beach in Thailand

Headlines

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new family photo, says 'cherish every moment'

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new family photo, says 'cherish every moment'

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeViral

Viral

Woman finds whale vomit worth Rs 1.9 crore while walking on a beach in Thailand

Siriporn Niamrin was walking along the beach after a rainstorm when she noticed a large mass washed up on the shore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A 49-year-old woman in Thailand found a lump of 'whale vomit' worth almost a whopping £190,000 (Rs 1.9 crore) while walking on a beach near her house.

Siriporn Niamrin was walking along the beach after a rainstorm when she noticed a large mass washed up on the shore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on February 23, reported Daily Mail.

On taking a closer look, the substance smelled like fish which compelled Niamrin to drag it to her house as she believed her find could be worth some money.

Niamrin sought her neighbours' help with the oval-shaped substance and was surprised to know that it was in fact whale vomit, more commonly known as 'ambergris.' Ambergris is a valuable ingredient and used in the perfume industry. 

To verify the authenticity of the ambergris, Siriporn and her neighbours held a naked flame up to 12 inches wide and 24 inches long. Initially, a part of it melted but later hardened again after cooling

Niamrin is now waiting for experts to visit her house and confirm the genuineness of the 15lb (6.80 kg) mass.

"If I really have the genuine ambergris, I can help my community once I find a buyer for it," Niamrin told Daily Mail.

"I feel lucky to have found such a large piece. I hope it will bring me money. I'm keeping it safe in my house and I have asked the local council to visit to check it," she added.

Ambergris or whale vomit is produced by sperm whales when bile ducts in the gastrointestinal tract make secretions to ease the passage of sharp or large objects. The whale then vomits the mucilage which upon solidification floats on the surface of the ocean.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Jaw-dropping viral video: Man risks life to save beloved puppy from ferocious black bear

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE