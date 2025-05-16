A Reddit user shared an emotional post about her friend who recently shifted to a metropolitan city like Bengaluru and has been experiencing loneliness due to lack of friendship in a new city. In her post, she asks suggestion from the people of Bengaluru to help her friend in socialising.

Moving to a new place may be very exciting as one can experience a new culture, vibrant lifestyle and more. However, this is not the same for everyone. A Reddit user shared an emotional post about her friend who recently shifted to a metropolitan city like Bengaluru and has been experiencing loneliness due to lack of friendship in a new city.

Reddit post asking how to make friends

The post titled “How do you guys make friends and groups?" was shared by the Reddit user on the r/Bengaluru page. In her post, the woman says that she needed some help for a close friend as she had been experiencing loneliness since shifting to Bengaluru in 2024. “My friend moved to Bengaluru last year and has been feeling pretty lonely ever since. We often talk about how hard it is to meet new people as an adult, but lately, she’s kind of given up trying," her post read.

Talking about her friend, the Reddit user said that her friend was “genuinely one of the most fun people to be around,” and is a professional, a Malayali whose sense of humour is amazing. The user also explained why her friend had been feeling lonely in Bengaluru and it was because whenever she tried to befriend someone it failed.

“She’d especially love to have a few good female friends or be part of a women’s group she can hang out with – just to feel less alone,” she wrote in her post and requested other users to suggest her some Bengaluru-based communities, events, or applications that could help her friend gets socialised. “It really hurts to see her struggle without anyone to share her time and joy with," the user concluded her post with a concern for her friend.

Social media reactions

Just a few hours after she posted her concern, users quickly reacted with responses in support of her friend. A user said, “Most locals also don’t have the quality and quantity of friends they once had," citing factors such as work, migration for studies, and marriage. “It has everything to do with our generation, work, and social media," the user added.

To convey an understanding of the situation, a user wrote, “Heyyy there, been in Bangalore since 9 years now. And I am still alone here. A user suggested, “Mostly meet new people via dating sites, facebook, social events, online organised events, parties, that's best way to find new friends in Bangalore, or you can connect here with someone and without how it goes.”