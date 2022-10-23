Woman feeds hungry calf, viral video wins hearts online

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There are numerous animal clips on the Internet that can brighten just about anyone's day. However, only a few of these videos are also emotional. Just like this adorable clip shared on Instagram by user named @cowsblike. The clip features a woman feeding a calf which has won hearts online. Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, a woman can be seen feeding a calf. A few moments later, the woman feeds some vegetables to the calf, who devours them with gusto. "Prabha ko Chilka dekr khush kr diya @cowsblike #cowsblike #indiancows #cowsofinstagram #gaumata" reads the clip caption.

The video has been posted on Instagram on July 31 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the woman for her compassionate efforts while some showered love for the calf. It has also received more than 15 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This video is so very special. I can watch forever...... It's really quite beautiful. Beautifully captured on film. Thank you for all you do.” “Cows are such sensitive, gentle, peaceful beings. thanks for sharing this beautiful clip,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “i really really love it.”