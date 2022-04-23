Woman falls into open manhole in Patna, shocking video goes viral

Screengrab from the video

In a shocking incident, a woman fell into an open manhole while she was talking on the phone. However, she was rescued by the bystanders on time and did not suffer any major injuries.

The incident took place in Patna on Thursday. A sewer vent, which was seven to eight feet deep, was left open in Malia Mahadev Jalla Road under Ward-56.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV wherein the woman can be seen walking on the road while talking on the phone. As she was walking behind an e-rickshaw so did not notice the manhole.

Then, she looked back for a moment while walking and suddenly fell into the hole. A lot of people rushed to pull her out. She was rescued safely.

“The chamber must be seven to eight feet deep. However, woman was rescued on time,” said former Patna Municipal Corporation councillor, Shiv Mehta, as per a national publication.

This incident happened hours after a toddler died after falling into a 20-ft deep pit in Patna on Thursday, the publication reported.

