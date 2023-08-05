Headlines

Woman fakes cleaning drive on beach, leaves garbage bag behind; Viral video angers internet

A viral video posted on social media platform X exposes two women pretending to clean a beach for social media followers, only to abandon the garbage bag filled with litter afterward.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

New Delhi: In recent times, the era of unquestioning admiration for social media influencers has undergone a significant shift, as a multitude of videos and incidents have emerged, shedding light on their deceptive practices. This exposure has sparked a growing skepticism among netizens, who are now actively calling out these influencers for orchestrating scripted scenarios to garner an ever-expanding following. A particularly notable incident that has recently stirred controversy involves a video portraying a woman feigning involvement in a social service act.

The video in question was disseminated on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and was shared through the handle 'CCTV IDIOTS.' It unfolds on a picturesque beach, where two women are captured on camera. While one woman records the scene, the other meticulously engages in an act of apparent environmental concern, diligently collecting litter and depositing it into a garbage bag. However, as soon as the recording ends, the women reveal their true intentions, unashamedly leaving the bag of garbage behind.

The video quickly attained viral status, amassing millions of views within a remarkably short span, and consequently, it has become the subject of widespread discussion and disapproval. Viewers were left deeply disillusioned and disheartened by the lack of authenticity in the portrayed act. The comment section was inundated with expressions of outrage and varying opinions.

Numerous users called for immediate action, denouncing such deceitful practices and asserting that they have no place on social media platforms. The call for accountability resonated with many, as they questioned why the creators of the video remained unidentified and unaccountable for their actions. The incident also sparked discussions about the importance of transparency, integrity, and responsible conduct in the influencer sphere. Several viewers stressed the significance of using one's influence to genuinely contribute positively to the environment and society, rather than resorting to disingenuous tactics to accumulate followers.

