Woman faints and falls under moving train, hair raising video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a woman fainted and fell under a moving train at a railway station. However, she miraculously survived the accident. The incident took place on March 29 in Argentina.

The whole incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. In the chilling video, the woman named Candela can be seen becoming unsteady and stumbling towards an incoming train after she passed out.

She was pulled out safely by other passengers standing at the Independence Station in Buenos Aires, according to a global publication.

After being pulled out by passengers, she could be seen sitting and lying down on the platform. Subsequently, the woman was taken in a wheelchair to an ambulance waiting outside to take her to the hospital.

Speaking to an Argentinian television channel, the woman expressed that she is still trying to wrap her head around the incident as she doesn’t know how she survived. “I don’t know how I’m still alive. I’m still trying to make sense of it all,” she said.

Candela also felt she had been reborn after surviving the accident. “I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted. I tried to warn the person in front of me but don’t remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train,”