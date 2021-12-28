Woman's energetic dance on Hrithik Roshan's 'Bang Bang' song goes VIRAL - Watch video here

There is a saying that one should dance like no one's watching and this especially was proved to be true, looking at a recent viral video. A video is currently being shared widely on social media, which shows a woman dancing on Hrithik Roshan's 'Bang Bang' from his film with the same title co-starring Katrina Kaif. The song is sung by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan.

In the video, the woman can be seen dressed in a red saree and energetically dancing to the song as others clapped for her.

The video was shared online on Instagram by Nisarg Media Productions and later by photographer Viral Bhayani. The video was captioned as, "This दीदी rocks. #viralvideo @nisargmediaproductions."

Watch the video here.

The video, so far, has more than 65,000 likes on it. Netizens have also praised the woman for her dance moves. One user wrote, "Age is just a number," while another said, "just love the way she’s enjoying every bit of it."

A third user commented, "Der is no SIZE or AGE for dreams or enjoyment in life. Live life this moment."

Recently, another video had gone viral on social media in which the bride and groom could be seen walking together when the DJ played their favourite peppy Punjabi song. As soon as the newlyweds heard the song playing, they began dancing to its tunes.

In the viral video, the bride and groom could be seen wearing matching outfits - peach and golden - beautifully complimenting each other.