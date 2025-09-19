Woman ends marriage with 300-year-old spirit groom, says ‘he haunted my dreams’

The couple married in a private ceremony on a boat in international waters off Ireland, where the marriage will be legal.

Relationships can be difficult, especially when one of the parties involved is no longer of this world.

Earlier this year, Amanda Teague, a 45-year-old Jack Sparrow impersonator from Northern Ireland, married a 300-year-old pirate ghost named Jack, but it appears their unlikely union is now over.

According to the Irish Mirror, the mother of five wrote, "I think it's time to let everyone know that my marriage is over. I'll explain everything in due course, but for now, I just want to say, be very careful when dabbling in spirituality, it's not something to be trifled with..."

The couple married in a private ceremony on a boat in international waters off Ireland, where the marriage will be legal.

Teague hired a medium for the ceremony so Jack could say, "I accept," making the marriage official on paper—and since Jack couldn't wear a ring, Teague held a candle on which the ring was placed, symbolizing Jack.

Teague previously told People that their love story began in 2014 when she was lying in bed and the ghost of a Haitian man visited her. She soon learned he was "Jack," an 18th-century pirate who had been left at the altar once before and was eventually executed for piracy.

Teague claimed that after several months of contact with the entity, she began to develop feelings for him.

"It went on for about six months of talking, so I finally accepted it, obviously because we spent a lot of time together," Teague, who had previously been married for six years, told People. "I felt terrible knowing I had romantic feelings for him, even though I'd never heard of it before."

Teague explained that they eventually developed a sexual relationship, but she wanted more.

"Growing up in Ireland, you were taught that if a man slept with you, he should marry you," she said. "I knew from my research that spiritual marriage was a thing, so I wanted to marry him more than anything—he, like most men, would have been happy with just sex."

She told People that although the public reaction to her marriage hasn't always been positive, she believes it's important to speak out about being involved in unconventional relationships.

"I hope my coming out will encourage others not to feel alone or afraid," she explained. "It's not like other horror movies; there are loving and caring souls out there; you just need to know what you're getting into."

