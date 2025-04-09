In a bizarre incident in the Mandrak area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a 40-year-old woman allegedly eloped with her daughter's 20-year-old fiancé, just nine days before their scheduled wedding, Times of India reported.

In a bizarre incident in the Mandrak area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a 40-year-old woman allegedly eloped with her daughter's 20-year-old fiancé, just nine days before their scheduled wedding, Times of India reported. The duo is accused of fleeing with Rs 2.5 lakhs cash and jewellery, the report said, citing the police.

According to the police, the wedding was scheduled to take place on April 16. On Sunday night, i.e., April 6, the groom-to-be left him home on the pretext of shopping. Later, he called his father and said, "I am leaving, Don't try to find me".

Around the same time, the bride's mother also vanished without telling anyone. However, an investigation later confirmed that the duo had eloped together.

Mandrak SHO Arvind Kumar said, "The woman's husband has lodged a formal complaint. We've recorded statements from both families and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the whereabouts of the absconding duo", as quoted by the outlet.

Moreover, officials said that an investigation is underway to find the duo. More details are awaited.